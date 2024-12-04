Violation of Fragmentation Act: Report to be sent to Inspector General

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An investigation has revealed that 788 illegal registrations of small land pieces were carried out in three sub-registrar offices within the District Registration Office premises over the past year. The joint district registrar, Vivek Gangurde, announced on Wednesday that a detailed report on these registrations will be submitted to the Inspector General of Registration.

The registration of small lands below a certain area has been prohibited for the last three years. However, complaints were made to district collector Dilip Swami regarding illegal registrations being conducted in city and district registration offices. Acting on these complaints, the district collector ordered an inquiry and formed a committee under the chairmanship of additional district collector Arvind Lokhande. The inquiry committee directed the registration department to submit data on all registered documents between September 2023 and September 2024. Initially, the department reported that 30,000 documents had been registered during the period, with only 500 involving small lands. Dissatisfied with this report, the committee rejected it and demanded a revised report. The registration department submitted the revised report on November 25, which highlighted 788 cases of illegal small land parcel registrations across three city offices. The department has now decided to forward this report to the Inspector general of registration. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the district administration to see what action will be taken regarding this violation.