Violation of model code of conduct: clean chit to PWD engineer; Principal faces music

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Model Code of Conduct Cell gave a clean chit to Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) Ashok Yerekar in the Model Code of Conduct violation case.

The Joint Director of Education was ordered to take administrative action against the Principal of Kohinoor College (Khuldabad) Dr Shankar Ambhore for violation of the election Model Code of Conduct. After 20 days of action, the administration heard the complaints of violation and released the information about the decision.

The Model Code of Conduct Cell received complaints against Ashok Yerekar and Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore about violation of the Code of Conduct. Head of the Model Code of Conduct Cell and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Dr Vikas Meena gave orders after hearing both cases.

Zeba Khan filed a complaint against Kohinoor College Principal Dr Ambhore. In the complaint, it was stated that Dr Ambhore participated in a political party event organised for a candidate. Rahul Wadmare lodged a complaint of violation of the Model Code of Conduct against Yerekar. Wadmare alleged, in the complaint, that Yerekar was present with a candidate of a political party at a religious function.

Meena took hearings in both the complaints. During the verification of the available evidence, Yerekar was not actively involved. He (Yerekar) was a clean hit but

was restricted from going on political or religious platforms even unintentionally during the election period. In the orders, it was said that he (Yerekar) should not be present in places where there is a possibility of violating the model code of conduct.

Dr Meena directed the joint director of higher education to take administrative action against Dr Ambhore for violating the model code of conduct.