Violence escalates in city

The safety of both citizens and police in the city is rapidly deteriorating, with recent incidents of violence and assault making headlines.

In a disturbing turn of events, a traffic police officer, Sandeep Pradhan, was threatened with a knife by a local goon in broad daylight at the busy main railway station square. On Friday afternoon, Pradhan, along with his colleagues, was performing his routine duties when he signalled a group of four mischief-makers on a moped to stop. Instead of complying, the group responded with rude gestures. Rajan Pralhad Kakade (21, Bauddhanagar), one of the miscreants, then pulled out a knife from his waist and threatened Pradhan. When Pradhan tried to apprehend him, Kakade fled. However, local residents managed to catch him in Jahangir Colony and handed him over to the police. Kakade, who has prior criminal charges, now faces legal action.

Third Attack on Traffic Officers in 20 Days This incident marks the third attack on traffic officers in just 20 days. Earlier, in Waluj, a person grabbed a traffic officer’s collar, and at Mondha Square, a minor confronted officers, escalating the violence against those tasked with maintaining law and order. Residents later apprehended him in Jahangir Colony and handed him over to the Vedantnagar Police. A case has been registered against him. Investigating officer Kamlesh Gumre mentioned that Kakade had prior criminal charges against him.

Money Demands and Brutal Assault In another shocking incident, local goons attacked two men in Siddharth Nagar on the night of January 18. Om Solunke and Rishikesh Solunke were on their way home from work around 12.40 am when they were stopped by Sagar Khandagale, Vishal, and Sonu Pool. The assailants demanded money and began beating them. When their friend, Gaurav Pawar, tried to intervene, he was struck on the head with a pot, leaving him severely injured. Gaurav required seven stitches to treat the wound. A case has been filed against the assailants at the Cidco police station.

As incidents of violence against both civilians and law enforcement officers rise, authorities are under increasing pressure to ensure the safety and security of the city’s residents.

(Photo of Gaurav and screenshots of the assault)