Viqaroddin passes away

Aurangabad: A resident of Shabistan Colony (near Rasheedpura), Mohammed Viqaroddin Mohammed Tameezoddin Jalnawale, died of a brief illness, yesterday morning. He was 66.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Ilyas Masjid, while the burial took place in the graveyard near Maulana Azad Chowk.

He is survived by a wife, two sons and two daughters.