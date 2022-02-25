Vir injures employee with claw

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

Vir, a white tiger in Siddharth Garden Zoo injured the zoo employee with his claw on Friday.

Vir is being treated in a hospital at the Zoo for the past ten days and he had also given up food for the past six days. The caretaker had to personally feed him. On Thursday, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation administrator Astik Kumar Pandey visited the zoo and inspected the condition of Vir.

On Friday morning, guard Anand Jadhav had gone near Vir’s cage to pour water. Vir suddenly attacked Jadhav and injured his hand with his claw. Jadhav was immediately taken to Government Medical College and Hospital. He returned home after treatment, informed office superintendent Sanjay Nandan.