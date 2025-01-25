Virendra Mishra honoured with Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra, a 2006 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in recognition of his exceptional contributions throughout his career.

Special IG Mishra served in sensitive areas such as Khamgaon, Beed, and Akola. As SP in Akola (2011-2014), he launched initiatives like the Communal Harmony Cup to promote peace, a program still active today. In 2014, he joined Mumbai Police, managing high-profile events like the Indian Science Congress and visits by international leaders. He successfully resolved cases like the Vile Parle physiotherapist rape murder and the Kamala Mills fire tragedy. As Additional Commissioner (North Region), Shri Mishra led the swift investigation of the Rs 2.8 crore ATM theft case in Goregaon. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he implemented welfare measures for police personnel. Since February 2024, he has served as Special IG for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, managing challenges like the Maratha reservation agitation and ensuring peaceful elections. Shri Mishra also maintained law and order during the Beed Massajog incident. He previously received the Director General of Police’s Honorary Insignia in 2022.