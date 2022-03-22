Virtual industry matchmaking session on March 24

Aurangabad, March 22:

An online session on ‘Virtual Industry Matchmaking’ is being jointly organized by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) along with European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) on March 24, at 1:30 pm. MAGIC and EBTC have partnered to drive outreach amongst Indian SMEs on lightweight technologies and manufacturing.

The session aims to explore collaborations and project opportunities for business collaboration between leading European and Indian stakeholders toward lightweight applications in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

It shall provide the opportunity to meet entrepreneurs, cluster managers and business supporters from Europe to enable collaborations. Interested SMEs can register for the session free of charge at https://eu-india-lightweight-opportunities.b2match.io/.