Visa-free entry for Thai nationals will boost tourism in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a positive development, the union Government has granted visa-free entry to Thai passport holders from July 1. The move will help increase the influx of Thai tourists visiting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other tourist destinations including Buddhist heritage sites across the country, it is hoped.

It may be noted that Air Asia Airlines has geared up to start flight service from the city to Bangkok in October. The airline's team had also recently inspected the facilities available at Chikalthana Airport. Hence the international flight services from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are set to commence soon. Meanwhile, the permission for Thai travelers to visit India visa-free will emerge as a boon. Thailand is the top foreign travel destination for Indians, just as India is high on the list for Thai tourists.

The arrival of Thai tourists in India will increase. It is anticipated that there will be also an increase in Thai tourists visiting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which is home to world heritage sites Ellora and Ajanta Caves, as well as other historical and tourist places.

Positive Decision

The President of the Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Sunit Kothari said, “ The visa-free entry for Thai passport holders is a welcoming decision for the tourism industry. It will help increase the flow of Thai tourists in the district. This is also significant because of Air Asia is starting the flight service from Bangkok (Thailand) to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in October.”