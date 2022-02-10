Vishal Ladniya gets Ph D Zoology

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) conferred Ph D on Vishal Ladniya in Zoology.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Supercritical Fluid Extraction and Characterisation of Oil From Fresh Water Fishes of Marathwada Region’ under the guidance of Dr Vidya Pradhan, research guide and vice-principal, Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women. Vishal is a centre incharge of Narayana Institute.