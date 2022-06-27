Vishal Nandarkar files nomination for presidential election

Aurangabad, June 27:

A social activist from the Cidco area in the city Vishal Uddhav Nandarkar has filed a nomination for the upcoming presidential election. He showed the receipt of submitting an application to the media as evidence of his candidature.

As per the notification, the scrutiny of the applications for the elections of President and Vice President will be done on June 30. On the receipt shown by Nandarkar, there is the signature and stamp of election officer P C Modi.

Nandarkar was willing to contest the election for the President. He is presently in news on social media due to filing his nomination as a presidential candidate.

Last week, he went to New Delhi to file the nomination and himself declared on social media that he has filed the nomination. He posted a photocopy of the receipt of the application. He expressed his wish that all the MPs, MLAs, and MLCs of the country should vote for him. He appealed to them to give him the first preference vote.