Vishwanathan passes away

Aurangabad, March 6:

P K Vishwanathan (77), the personnel manager of CTR Company, died of old age, at 4 am, on Sunday. He leaves behind wife, son, daughter-in-law. He worked in different departments of CTR Company for the past 45 years as a senior officer. Last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium. Officers and employees of CTR were present in large numbers.