Visitor committee members visit GMCH

Sanitation, water and cleanliness on the issue

Aurangabad, May 25:

Water scarcity, unhygienic conditions and inconvenience in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were noted by the visiting committee members during the visit to the hospital recently. The members instructed the administration to use RO water in the kitchen with other improvements and measures.

A joint inspection was planned to resolve the problems of the GMCH. Accordingly, members of the visiting committee Mohsin Ahmed, Narayan Kankate, Iqbal Singh Gill, acting dean Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar, medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary learned about the problems in each ward of the surgical and medicine building. An inquiry was also held into the relocation of the casualty ward to the CVTS building. Garbage, drainage lines, poor condition of toilets and usable and drinking water issues were taken up. The members expressed their displeasure over the heaps of garbage lying in the GMCH despite paying Rs 50 lakh to the municipal corporation.