Visitors committee meeting today

Aurangabad: The meeting of the visitors committee of Government Medical College and Hospital has been organized on Saturday. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of president of the committee MLA Pradeep Jaiswal at 1 pm. Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, deputy dean Dr Srinivas Gadappa, Dr Mirza Shiraz Baig, Dr Kashinath Garkal, Superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, officers, members along with the officials of the superspeciality block will be present for this meeting.