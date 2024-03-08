Visitors enjoy free entry at all ticketed monuments

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The tourists, especially the foreigners, experienced a pleasant surprise as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), to commemorate International Women’s Day (March 8), did not collect any entry ticket charges at the six ticketed monuments in the jurisdiction.

The circle has five ticketed monuments situated in the district. They include two world heritage sites - Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves; Daulatabad Fort; Bibi Ka Maqbara and Aurangabad Caves. The sixth ticketed monument Pandav Lena Caves is in Nashik.

The ASI collects Rs 600 from each foreign tourist and Rs 40 from each domestic tourist as entry ticket charges at world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves. The entry ticket charges at Daulatabad Fort, Bibi ka Maqbara, and Aurangabad Caves are Rs 25 each for domestic tourists and Rs 300 each for foreign tourists.

According to the sources, the tourists (foreigners and women) were very happy when they came to know about free entry to the monument. The ASI displayed a board mentioning that the entry is free to International Women’s Day. This kind of welcome was a pleasant surprise for the tourists and the visitors. The tourists at Ajanta Caves could not resist taking photographs with the notice board mentioning free-of-cost entry.

Why the free entry at heritage sites not publicised?

Meanwhile, the local tourism stakeholders, on condition of anonymity expressed their disappointment saying that the ASI should have publicised that the entry at its all ticketed monuments is free on March 8. Had it publicised, the footfall of visitors, especially of women, would have been more at the monuments. This would have also given a boost to the local economy.