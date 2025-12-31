Vivekananda Yuva Surkasha Yojana to be implemented

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 'Swami Vivekananda Yuva Suraksha Yojana, approved by the State government, will be implemented within the jurisdiction of

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) from the upcoming academic year.

This decision was taken in the Management Council meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, and other members were present.

Newly appointed MC member Dr Deepak Pachpatte was felicitated with a book at the beginning of the meeting.

A decision was taken in this meeting to start the 'Swami Vivekananda Youth Security Scheme' personal accident insurance scheme for students admitted to various departments/sub-centres of the university, Santpeeth Paithan, Model College Ghansawangi, and colleges affiliated with the university.

Registrar of Bamu said that Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that students of Bamu departments and affiliated colleges would benefit from this scheme and the fee for this would be collected from the students at the time of admission, as per the orders of the State Government.

The Maharashtra State Government has implemented the Student Personal Accident Insurance and Medical Student Insurance schemes for students of all non-agricultural universities and affiliated colleges on October 16, 2023. This insurance scheme will be optional for students.