Vote counting under tight security of 60 CRPF armed jawans and 600 police constabulary

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The result of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency election will be announced through MIT’s Department of Food Technology on Tuesday. The orders prohibiting gatherings within a 100-metre radius of the vote-counting centre have been implemented. The counting will take place under heavy security with 60 central armed forces and 600 police officers. Due to political polarisation, there is a possibility of tension outside the polling stations and in the city. Taking this situation into account, the city and district police have deployed strict security measures everywhere. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Navneet Kanwat will be in charge of the entire security arrangement, with ACP Subhash Bhujang serving as the co-in-charge.

Police on the streets from 4 am

The police will be deployed for security from 4 am. Workers and officials will be standing at a distance of 200 meters away from the counting centres. SRPF personnel will allow entry only after checking the identification cards issued by the election officials. Parking arrangements for citizens have been made at Jabinda Lawn and the grounds of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital Dental College.

Security arrangements in 8 phases

The vote counting centre will witness tight security arrangements under guidance of one DCP and 3 ACPs by 16 Police Inspectors (PIs), 52 Assistant Police Inspectors/Sub-Inspectors (API/PSIs), 407 male police constables, 67 female constables, 9 traffic police officers, and their 54 constables.

Besides, 3 DCPs, a special team from the Crime Branch, 68 PSIs, and 600 constables will handle security.

One platoon (30 personnel) each of SRPF will be stationed at Garkheda and Kranti Chowk, along with 500 Home Guards, to assist them.

Besides, there will be 11 striking forces, 4 riot control squads, and 2 reserve striking forces at the Police Commissionerate.

Surveillance from Watch Towers

Police will monitor movements around the polling centre using binoculars from 5 watch towers. Besides, 12 video cameras will also be used for recording suspicious movements around the centre.