Vote Mahayuthi for continuous development of city: Atul Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Atul Save, the BJP candidate from Aurangabad East Assembly Constituency appealed to the citizens of the Constituency to support the Mahayuti for the continuous development of the city.

He was speaking during a meeting with citizens in a Padyatra taken out in Ward (no. 56) Sanjaynagar of Kailasnagar on Thursday. This Padyatra started from Smshan Maruti temple in Sanjaynagar. Save met and interacted with the voters and gave information about the development work.

“In 2014 and 2019, you (people) stood firmly behind me and gave me an opportunity to develop the Constituency. During this period, significant achievements have been made in building roads, water supply, electricity, education and health facilities,” he said.

Save appealed to support the Mahayuti for the third time to continue the development. Anil Makriye, Shivaji Dandge, Manoj Ballal, Sakharam Pol along with Mahayuti functionaries and citizens were present. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bhartiya Maratha Mahasangh supported Save, the candidate in the East Assembly Constituency.