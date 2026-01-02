Voter awareness drive through 300 ghantagadi and 450 speakers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To increase voter turnout in the municipal corporation general elections, the administration has intensified its awareness campaign. Chief election officer G. Sreekanth has launched a large-scale voter awareness drive across the city. On Friday, voter awareness messages encouraging citizens to vote on 15 January were broadcast through 300 ghant-gadi and speakers installed on camera poles at smart city locations.

The campaign is being carried out under the guidance of voter awareness cell head Ankush Pandhare. As part of the drive, over 50 standees and banners have been installed at prominent locations to spread awareness about voting. Posters and banners have been displayed at high-footfall areas such as the airport, bus stands, railway station, malls and cinema halls.

Under the supervision of assistant voter awareness cell officer Swapnil Sardar, officials Dr Bhagwan Kamble, Shashikant Ubale, Vijay Kolhe, Ajinkya Gulve and Rajesh Pawar have put in special efforts to implement the campaign. Modern technology is also being used effectively, with audio appeals broadcast through 300 ghantagadi and voting messages relayed via 450 speakers mounted on camera poles. Voter awareness messages are also being displayed on 50 digital outdoor screens installed under the smart city project.

In addition, a prabhag-wise awareness campaign is being conducted to guide voters on the polling process, including information that four candidates are to be elected in 28 prabhags, while three candidates will be elected in prabhag no. 29.