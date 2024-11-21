Votes are cast, who’ll win at last?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

All eyes were on the West constituency, while Gangapur stirred intense debate. As the region awaited results, the industrial belt swarmed with questions: Who will win? Who will lead? Whose deposit will be forfeited? From factory floors to tea stalls, the assembly election outcome was the talk of the town.

The Waluj industrial area, split between the West and Gangapur constituencies, has Bajajnagar under the West (a hub for workers) and Gangapur with villages like Ranjangaon, Jogeshwari and Kamalapur, known for contract labour. Three-term incumbents Sanjay Shirsat (West) and Prashant Bamb (Gangapur) are contesting again, leveraging strong gram panchayat influence and substantial local support. Confident of their leaders’ fourth-term victories, supporters on both sides have fueled intense rivalries and spirited bets highlighting fierce competition in the region.