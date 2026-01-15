Votes cast, expectations rise across the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The municipal corporation elections have concluded. As the city awaits the final results, residents from various walks of life shared their experiences at the polling booths and voiced their expectations for leadership that will shape the city’s infrastructure and welfare.

From enthusiastic first-time voters to seasoned participants, citizens stepped up to fulfill their civic duty, navigating new systems like the prabhag structure to make their voices heard. While there is pride in the act of voting, attention now shifts to the future.

-----------

First voter, clear vision

"As a first-time voter, the process initially felt confusing, but I felt confident after casting my vote. I chose my candidate independently, without any outside pressure. While many issues are gradually improving, the widespread water crisis remains a major challenge that requires urgent attention from our leaders."

— Aditya Jadhav, first-time voter

-----------

Supporting local progress

"Although the prabhag system was new, I found the voting process quite straightforward. I cast my vote in Prabhag 2. My local area has seen significant development recently, and it feels rewarding to support leadership that genuinely works toward the betterment of our community."

— Komal Wagmare, voter

-----------

Prioritizing public welfare

"The experience was positive, and the municipal corporation has shown consistent effort in improving our infrastructure. It is essential for the authorities to address ongoing struggles more effectively, ensuring public concerns are prioritized and lasting solutions are implemented for the welfare of the entire city."

— Jeeta Chandrashekar, voter

-----------

Voting for real change

"Despite the new prabhag system being somewhat confusing, I am proud to have exercised my right to vote. Now, we wait for the results. My sincere hope is that this election brings real change, specifically by addressing urgent local issues such as drainage systems, street lighting, and the ongoing water crisis in our city."

— Ganesh Idhate, voter

-----------

A Civic Duty

"Casting my vote today is my duty as a citizen. No matter who is contesting the election, the Constitution has given us the right to vote, and we should use it just like our other fundamental rights. Voting helps us choose our representatives and keeps our democracy strong."

— Kavita Soni, voter

-----------

My perspective on election trends

After nearly ten years, the city’s Municipal Corporation elections have sparked excitement among voters. However, many political parties focused on emotional appeals rather than development agendas, which was disappointing and concerning for conscious voters expecting meaningful discussions on governance and civic development.

— Rushikesh Khandare, voter