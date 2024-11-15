Voting awareness through adventure tourism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With an aim to enhance voting percentage, the voter awareness cell in association with a private tour company, has decided to create voting awareness through a hot air balloon ride, from divisional sports complex, on Saturday at 10 am.

The divisional commissioner, district collector and district election officer, deputy district election officer, municipal commissioner, commissioner of police, superintendent of police, special inspector general of police (IGP), Zilla Parishad chief executive officer, district SVEEP officer, and others will grace the event.

The event is materialised with the assistance of the Tourism Directorate by the Marathwada Tourism Development Association. The balloon ride will be available between November 16 and 19 from 7 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.

This is the first of its kind initiative using tourism to create voting awareness. The organisers Jayant Gore, Ankush Pandhre, Swapnil Sardar and Sanjeev Sonar have appealed to the citizens and tourists to avail the facility of adventure tourism and participate in the novel awareness programme.