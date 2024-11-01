Voting awareness through Akash Kandil!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya creatively made eco-friendly and attractive sky lanterns for Diwali. Messages were written on the lanterns to make voters and parents aware in view of Diwali and assembly elections. The students presented a beautiful drama for awareness about voting and celebrated democracy. Headmaster Ravindra Tayade appealed to the parents to vote. Art teacher Sopan Karvande, teacher Sandeep Bhadane, and Anita Mudiraj guided the students. Institution president Dr Chandradev Kawde, and other office-bearers appreciated the initiative.