Voting Day: Administration to deploy medical squad at each polling station in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city has been witnessing a temperature rise each day for the last couple of days. The voting for the Lok Sabha election is going to be held at the peak of the summer season (on May 13). Hence to encourage voters to come out of their homes for voting and take care of them, the district election administration has decided to deploy a medical squad (comprising a doctor and a nurse) at each polling station in the district.

There are 3,085 polling stations in the district. It includes 1,045 attached to the Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency and 2,040 are in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

Tehsilwise strength of polling stations are as follows: Sillod (356), Phulambri (335), Paithan (334), Kannad (359), Aurangabad Central (316), Aurangabad West (374), Aurangabad East (305), Gangapur (348) and Vaijapur (338).

1594 medical squads

The temperature in the district has crossed 40 degrees centigrade in the last two days. It is considered that the temperature will be on the higher side on May 13 (voting day). Hence a squad comprising a doctor and a nurse will be deployed at each polling station. A total of 1549 medical squads will be deployed for 3,085 polling stations in the district.

The doctor will attend the voters if they complaint of restlessness due to heat stroke or other ailment at the campus of the polling station.

The deputy collector (election) Devendra Katke confirmed about the deployment of medical squads polling stations in the rural and urban parts of the district.