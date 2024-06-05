Voting pc of top candidates
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 5, 2024 05:55 AM2024-06-05T05:55:30+5:302024-06-05T05:55:30+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Shinde Sena candidate Sandeep Bhumre received the highest number of votes in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency elections. ...
Voting pc of to six candidates
The votes percentage of top six candidate is as follows;
Name----------------------percentage
Sandeepan Bhumre------36.56
Imtiaz Jaleel--------------26.22
Chhandrakant Khaire----22.53
Afsar Khan----------------5.32
Harshavardhan Jadhav----3.06
Surendra Gajbhare--------0.82
-- A total of 48,112 votes counted in each round
--Walkie-talkie was used first time in counting work
--There were 14 tables Assembly Constituency-wise
-- Postal ballots were counted on 10 tables for for each constituency
--1000 officers and employees deployed for counting
-- Nearly 700 police personnel and jawans of SRPF and CRPF were deployed for the bandobast