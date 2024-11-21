Voting pc rose in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The voting percentage in 46 Assembly Constituencies of Marathwada has increased this time around compared to the 2019 elections.

The highest voting percentage was 80.70 in Sillod Constituency. In this election, the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Maratha and OBC reservations, Manoj Jarange-Patil's agitation, along with the fall in prices of soyabean and cotton, were popular in the campaign.

The use of money was also seen to an unprecedented extent. Money was given to field candidates of certain castes and communities to reduce the votes of the opposition, it was clearly seen. After the voting time ended in almost all the districts of Marathwada, the crowd for voting after 5 pm became a matter of concern.

Vandalism in Parli

The election was marred by the assault on a leader of the NCP Sharad Pawar faction and the vandalism of EVMs at a polling station in Parli (Beed) which is the Constituency of Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde. The NCP-SP faction candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh demanded re-polling in 122 booths in this Constituency.

Voter turnout in 8 districts of M’wada

District name---2024 pc----- 2019 pc

Chh Sambhajinagar: 69.64---65.45

Jalna: 72.67--------------------67.07

Beed: 68.88---------------------64.26

Parbhani: 71.45-----------------67.83

Nanded: 69.45------------------67.83

Hingoli: 72.24------------------68.75

Latur: 67.03---------------------61.85

Dharashiv: 61.15---------------56.43

Highest polling Constituencies in M’wada

The Constituencies which recorded the highest voting pc in the region are as follows;

-- Sillod: 80.70

-- Bhokardan: 77.20

--Ghansawangi: 77.06

--Paithan: 76.95

Speculation on record turnout in Sillod

Sillod recorded a voter turnout of 59.4 per cent in 2019. The voter pc in this Constituency has augmented by 21.30 per cent this year. The reasons for this rise are now being speculated.

Bhokardan registered recorded 70.73 pc voting in 2019 while it saw an increase by seven percent in 2024. Ghansawangi Constituency had a voter turnout of 73.21 in 2019 while its voting pc has gone up by four pc this year. Paithan also witnessed more than four pc voting while in 2019, it had a voting pc of 72.53.

Popular issues in the campaign

--The issue of Rs 1500 being given under Ladki Bahin Yojana and the announcement to increase in the same scheme by the Mahayuti is one of the popular issues.

The announcement of Rs 3,000 by the Maha Vikas Aghadi became popular throughout Marathwada. The prominent leaders of both the alliances emphasised on it during the campaign.

-- The topics like Maratha reservation remained in discussion due to the statements of Manoj Jarange-Patil. Laxman Hake's statements regarding the OBC reservation also became popular.

-- The fall in soyabean and cotton prices in Marathwada also became a hot topic in the campaign this year. The MVA took up this issue.

--The point of rebells and loyalists was also discussed among the ten Constituencies where Uddhav Sena candidates are contesting against Shinde Sena candidates in the region.

--The issues raised by the MVA included inflation, unemployment, corruption and a fall in prices of agricultural produce.

--In Dharashiv district, the issue of bringing water from the Krishna Valley of western Maharashtra was raised by both fronts. While in Latur, the problem of permanent drinking water was in the campaign.