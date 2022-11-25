Voting today for 10 seats of Senate-Graduate group elections

War room set up in election department: 51 colleges with polling stations

Aurangabad:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) is gearing up for the first phase election of 10 seats of the Senate. The election for Senate-Graduate will be held on November 26 on 82 booths in 51 centres in 4 districts on Saturday between 8 am and 5 pm for 10 seats in the Assembly of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). There are 53 candidates in this election fray.

In all 410 officials and employees in 22 vehicles with all materials including ballot papers departed in the presence of vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Friday. There are polling centers in 51 colleges for this election. Total voters for this election are 36,682. On this occasion, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Begampura police station PI Prashant Potdar were present. A war room has been set up in the election department. The voters will get to know their center after entering their name on the website of the university. The voters will have to vote by writing their preference. There are 16 polling stations in Aurangabad district, 16 in Beed, 9 in Jalna and 10 in Osmanabad district.

53 candidates in the fray

For open category there are 29 candidates for 5 seats. There are 7 candidates in Scheduled Caste category, 4 in Scheduled Tribe category and 5 candidates in VJNT category. There are four candidates each in Other Backward Classes and Women's categories.

16 booths in Aurangabad district

There are 6 booths in Deogiri College, 6 booths in the Dramatics department, 6 in Maulana Azad College, 4 booths in Vivekanand College, 4 booths in Vasantrao Naik College, 2 booths in Chhatrapati Shivaji College, 1 booth in Saraswati Bhuvan College, and 1 booth in Milind College in urban areas. In rural areas there are polling stations at Yashwantrao Chavan College at Sillod, Shivaji College at Kannad, Prasthan College at Paithan, Sant Savta College at Phulambri, Chistia College at Khultabad, Sant Dnyaneshwar College at Soygaon, Vinayakrao Patil College at Vaijapur and Muktanand College at Gangapur.