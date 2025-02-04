VVM terms allegation against Dr Sanap baseless

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vidyapirth Vikas Manch (VVM) termed the allegations made against Dr Gajanan Sanap,the chancellor nominated Management Council member, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) as baseless.

It may be noted a group of members of authorities and boards of the university sent a memorandum to the Governor and chancellor of the universities. In the memorandum, they made complaints against the Dr Gajanan Sanap.

Following this, a delegation of VVM submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor. The members of VVM stated that attempts are being made to malign the image of Dr Sanap who has been working honestly.

They said if this does not stop, the members of the Management Council, Senator, Academic Council, Board of Studies and the supporters of VVM would take to the streets against this.

The memorandum was signed by Dr Umesh Mundhe, S A. Jige, Dr K Darade, Dr Bhagwansingh Dobhal, Dr Venkatesh Lamb, Dr Navnath Aghav.