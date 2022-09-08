Vyas's contract files, bank and cash transactions under scanner of IT officials

-Search continues on the second day

-CISF personnel increased to avoid any disturbance

Aurangabad, Sep 8:

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Wednesday raided the homes and offices of more than 50 suspects in the mid-day meal scam in Rajasthan. A raid was also carried out in Aurangabad in this connection on the home and office of entrepreneur Satish Vyas. The investigation continued for the second day in a row. According to sources, the officials are scanning through the business and bank documents of Vyas and his family members. Interestingly, as a member of the Vyas family belongs to a political party, the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was increased on Thursday to avoid any disturbance. It also includes five women personnel.

The IT department conducted raids on the home and offices of Vyas on Wednesday. His home 'Vyas Villa' in SBH Colony, Jyotinagar and office in Pandariba were raided simultaneously. The officials are scanning through contract files to bank transactions and cash transactions till late on Wednesday night.

The investigation continued in the next day. The sources said that the investigation might last for a few more days. The CISF personnel are also working in shifts. The officials have hired cars from Pune, Solapur and Nashik on rental basis. If any member of the Vyas family goes out of residence for any reason, a CISF personnel accompanies him.