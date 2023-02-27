W20 delegates enjoyed breakfast with Mixed Millet Thalipeeth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The W20 international delegates today morning enjoyed having a traditional Mixed Millet Thalipeeth for the breakfast.

The two-day-long W20 inception meeting commenced in the city on Monday. The delegates from different countries are accommodated in the five-star hotels of the city.

Today morning, the delegates were served Mixed Millet Thalipeeth in their breakfast along with the other dishes on the menu. The delegates enjoyed the traditional Maharashtrian food.

It may be noted that the world is celebrating 2023 as the International Millet Year. Hence the department of agriculture (DoA) designed a special menu comprising a nutritious diet for the guests in the city. Earlier, the DoA conducted a competition and selected four dishes including Mixed Millet Paratha, Jowar and Nachani (Red Millet) Ladoos and Cakes and Mixed Millet Custard Fruit Salad. The agriculture superintendent Prakash Deshmukh and the sub-divisional agriculture officer Dhanashri Jadhav shared the recipes of these four dishes with the chefs of Hotel Rama International and Hotel Vivanta By Taj.

The senior agriculture officer confirmed that the international delegates loved eating Thalipeeth.