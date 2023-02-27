W20 sessions turned motivational for delegates on Day I

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After hours of brainstorming sessions from 11.30 am to 7.30 pm on myriad women-centric national and global issues, the Day I events comprising five sessions motivated the delegates in identifying and finding solutions to the challenges before them.

The sessions held on different topics included Session I - Empowering Women in Nano, Micro and Startup Enterprises; Session II - Role of Women as Changemakers in Climate Resilience Action; Session III - Creating an Enabling Ecosystem for Women Leaders at the Grassroots; Session IV - Improving Access through Infrastructure and Skill to bridge the Gender Digital Divide and Session V - Creating Pathways for women through Education and Skilling.

A special session was also held on Women-led Development in India in the evening. Chair W20 (2023) Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chair W20 (Indonesia 2022) Uli Silalahi, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, special guests and Raveena Tandon participated in it.

The smiles spread on the faces of the host as sessions were very fruitful during the panel discussions in each session, the experts shared their best practices and ways to overcome the emerging challenges before the women in different sectors and how to get rid of hindrances coming in attaining financial empowerment.