Wait for Bengaluru air service continues

Aurangabad, April 13:

The air passengers will have to wait for the Aurangabad - Bengaluru air service for a few more days. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given a green signal to the service, but Indigo Airlines has not yet declared the timetable, informed airport director D G Salve.

Earlier, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had announced that the Indigo service on Aurangabad - Bengaluru route will start from April 15 onwards. However, it will further delay as the airlines have not yet declared the flights' timetable.

SpiceJet and Indigo Bengaluru services continued since November 2019. However, it was hampered due to the Corona crisis. Presently, the city air passengers opt for Shirdi Airport to board Bengaluru flights and were eagerly waiting for the service to be started again. But, it seems that they will have to wait for it for some more time.