Wait for own house gets over

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Many people would have been wandering in search of their dream homes until now. However, their wait will come to an end soon as Shakti Life Space presents ‘Lokmat Property Show’ will be organised between March 3 and 5 in the city.

People will get information about the multiple options of houses of the renowned builders and developers at Aurangabad and Pune. Quality and affordable houses options will be available during the exhibition, due to which the wandering for the dream homes will stop, saving the time and money of the customers.

Every year, Lokmat Property Show is organised so that people could fulfill their dream to book or enter in their own houses in the beginning of the year. This exhibition will be organised in an air-conditioned hall at Lokmat Bhavan.

Information about more than 100 housing projects of renowned builders and developers, manufacturers of construction material, home loans, banks and financial institutes will be available under one roof. Moreover, some city builders have executed housing projects even at Pune and the information about it will also be provided. The builders are providing attractive discount for booking the houses in this exhibition. Similarly, customers will also get special offers. The exhibition will be open for all between March 3 and 5 between 11 am and 8 pm. The entry for the exhibition will be free and parking will also be free. Lokmat Property Show has been organised in association with Navraj Group and the associate parter is Viyan Realty and Biz Tower.

Stall booking in final stages

Renowned builders and developers have offices in major area of the city and their housing projects are being implement all over the city. Hence, it is very difficult for the customers to reach their offices and each project. As the stall of the various builders will be available in Lokmat Property Show under one roof, the customers visit the exhibition in large numbers. It becomes easier for the builders to provide information of the housing projects with ease and booking are done in large numbers. Hence, many builders prefer Lokmat Property Show. The stall booking is now in the final stages and the builders and developers should take advantage of this opportunity. They can contact on 9850402800 for stall booking.