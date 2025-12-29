Waiting for alliance until 11 am

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is making efforts to form an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming municipal elections. However, negotiations have stalled over one seat in the expected allotment of seven prabhags. District in-charge Yogesh Ban said that if the Congress does not agree to a respectful seat-sharing arrangement by 11 am on Tuesday, the VBA will contest independently in all prabhags.

On Monday, the VBA announced its first list of seven candidates:

From Prabhag No. 3: Amit Bhuigal (A), Zarina Mohd. Javed (B), Karuna Devidas Waghmare (C), Afsar Khan (D)

From Prabhag No. 24: Satish Gaikwad (A)

From Prabhag No. 28: Varsha (C), Pankaj Bansode (D)

These names have been finalised.