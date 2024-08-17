Waiting list for RTE seats released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department released a waiting list for the admissions to seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

It may be noted that 25 per cent seats are reserved in private English schools for the students belonging to economically weaker section class of society under the RTE. The State Government reimburses their fees to the schools.

The Government amended the admission process at the beginning of the academic year. However, parents moved the court against the amendment. After a stay from the court, the admission process resumed with the old system.

According to sources, many private schools already filled the seats taking the benefit of the amendment. These schools are avoiding admitting students on RTE seats.

The Education Department received complaints about this. The Department said that the schools cannot deny admissions, otherwise, administrative action would be taken against them.

The admissions were confirmed on 2431 seats in the district at the end of the first round. The parents were worried about the release of waiting. Finally, the waiting list was displayed on Friday. The parents were asked to confirm the admissions by August 26.

There are 574 schools with 4242 RTE seats for admissions this year. The admission was confirmed on 57.31 per cent (2431) seats by August 8, the last date of the first round. The remaining 1796 seats will be filled through the waiting list by August 26. The RTE admission process is already delayed. The process of document verification was delayed as the schools are avoiding to give admissions.