Wakf Board postpones written test

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW) has postponed the written examinations which were scheduled to be held on Sunday (November 4) and Monday (November 5). The decision has been taken reviewing the present agitations ongoing in different parts of the state.

The press release issued by the MSBW chief executive officer (CEO) M B Tashildar stated that due to ongoing agitations the public transport services have been disrupted. The internet service had also been paralysed.

Considering the possible inconvenience to the aspiring candidates, the board has decided to postpone the tests.

The release also stated that the revised dates of the tests will be displayed on its websites https://mdd.maharashtra.gov.in; https://mahawakf.com and https://mahawaqf.maharashtra.gov.in

It may be noted that the MSBW has organised the test to recruit 60 posts in its different offices including district wakf officers (25), legal advisors (02), junior clerks (31), junior engineer (01) and stenographer (01). The recruitment advertisement was published in August 2023.