Wakf Board recruitment exams on Dec 16 & 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW) will conduct the written examinations on December 16 and 17 for the recruitment of different posts.

It may be noted that the MSBW published a recruitment advertisement on August 4, 2023. As per the advertisement, the examinations were to be held on November 4 and 5 for 60 posts including officers (25), legal advisors (two), junior clerks (31), junior engineer (01) and stenographer (01). However, it postponed the examinations as transport services were disrupted due to the Maratha reservation agitations in the State at the time.

MSBW chief executive officer (CEO) M B Tashildar has issued a press release stating the new dates of the examination. For details, one may visit the portals (https://mdd.maharashtra.gov.in) or (https://mahawakf.com and https://mahawaqf.maharashtra.gov.in).

Post-wise date of examination is as follows;

--Junior Engineers and Legal Advisors at 8.30 am on December 16

--Stenographer at 12.30 pm, on December 16

--Superintendent and District Wakfs Officer at 8.30 am, on December 17

--Junior Clerks at 4.30 pm, on December 17.