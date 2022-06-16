Waluj Cidco residents warn of hunger strike

Aurangabad, June 16:

As Cidco administration is avoiding resolving various pending issues related to drainage line and roads in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar, the aggrieved citizens have warned of a hunger strike.

As the drainage line becomes obsolete, it constantly overflows and the water flows out of the road. Citizens continued to follow up with the Cidco administration in this regard. But the Cidco administration is reluctant to lay new drainage lines, much to the displeasure of citizens. Residents have been demanding to set up a STP plant with new drainage lines, repaid roads, install new street lights and high mast in parks, construct primary health centres, police station, Samaj Mandir and Anganwadi.

Renovation of buildings, replacement of hanging electrical wires, laying of underground electrical wires should also be done. Citizens are dissatisfied with the Cidco administration's failure to address civic issues. Hence citizens Dattatraya Warpe and others have warned in a statement that they will go on a hunger strike on June 30 in front of the Cidco office.