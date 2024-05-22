Waluj GP members disqualified over unauthorized mobile tower

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The issuance of a no-objection certificate for constructing a mobile tower has led to the disqualification of all members of the Waluj Gram Panchayat, including the Sarpanch and Deputy Sarpanch.

This decision, made by divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad, follows the approval granted to Jio Digital Fiber Private Limited during a March 15 meeting two years ago, chaired by deputy sarpanch Yogesh Argade. Despite receiving Rs 3.10 lakhs from Jio for road damages, the permission was deemed illegal. Village resident Bhaiyasaheb Chavan filed a complaint, leading to a hearing where the Gram Panchayat was found to have ignored central guidelines on mobile tower construction. Concerns were raised about potential health impacts from tower radiation. Consequently, Sarpanch Saida Pathan and Argde, and all members were disqualified on May 20. Additionally, disciplinary action was ordered against the then village development officer, Nanasaheb Matsagar.