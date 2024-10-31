Waluj industrial area shut down for Diwali

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar

The Waluj industrial area will shut down machinery for five days starting Saturday as companies grant workers holidays for Diwali, ranging from five to seven days. Operations will resume on November 6 after the Diwali and Bhau Beej celebrations.

Thousands of workers from across the country have settled in Waluj industrial city for jobs, with over 3 lakh, permanent and contract workers employed in about 5 thousand factories. Many reside in areas like Bajajnagar, Vadgaon, Ranjangaon, Jogeshwari, Ghanegaon, Pandharpur, Naigaon, Bakwalnagar, Narayanpur, Waluj, Waladgaon and Sajapur. As workers return to their native villages to celebrate Diwali with their families, locked houses and closed factories increase the risk of theft. To combat this, PI Krishna Shinde has formed a special team to patrol the area during the festival.