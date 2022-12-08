Waluj Man held for threatening Mumbai police of bomb attacks

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: Waluj MIDC police have held an accused Punjab Shivanand Thorve (33, Ranjangaon), on the charge of threatening police of serial bomb attacks in different parts of Mumbai, on Tuesday midnight. It has been revealed that the accused made the threatening call under the influence of liquor and his whimsical nature.

It so happened that the Mumbai Police Control Room received a phone call on its number 112 from an unidentified caller, on Tuesday at 9.50 pm. The caller threatened bomb attacks in Mumbai’s Kurla, Dadar and CSMT areas and also mentioned that the attackers are entering Mumbai from Ghodbunder-Gujarat. Mumbai police swung into action and succeeded in tracing the mobile location of the caller. The call location was in the Waluj MIDC area. As a result, the Mumbai police shared the details with the Waluj MIDC police. Later on, under the guidance of the Waluj MIDC’s police inspector Sandeep Gurme, the team comprising Shaikh Yusuf and Sagar succeeded in identifying the user at Ranjangaon (in Waluj MIDC). The mobile number through which the threatening call was made was switched-off. As a result, the police searched for the mobile number through the MDT machine. In the meantime, the assistant police inspector (Mumbai Railway Crime Branch) Sachin Lokhande contacted the Waluj MIDC police and shared an alternate number of the unidentified caller. The local police searched and found that the name of the alternate mobile number user is Rameshwar Bagade, while the person who made the threatening call is Punjab Thorve. Bagade also told the police that one month ago Thorve was working for him and presently stays in Ranjangaon.

The local police then reached Ranjangaon with Bagade late in the night and detained Thorve. The accused is a native of Dolepanghara village in Lonar tehsil (district Buldhana). He is a liquor addict and worked as a driver for some time recently. However, he was removed from the job when he was caught red-handed while stealing.

One year ago

Thorve had maligned the image of his wife and sister-in-law by uploading their objectionable photographs on social media, one year ago. Waluj MIDC police had booked him for the crime. His wife does not stay with him due to his whimsical behaviour. Hence he remains under depression. At the primary level of investigation, the police believe that he made the threatening call under influence of liquor and in a state of depression. Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against Thorve and further investigation is on by PSI, Sachin Pagote.