Waluj MIDC API held for accepting Rs 10K bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant police inspector (API) of Waluj MIDC police station while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh on Saturday. The arrested API has been identified as Madansingh Rayasingh Ghunawat (42).

The complainant from the Bajajnagar area purchased a plot, a few days back. He paid Rs 1 lakh to the concerned plotting agent and it was decided to give the remaining amount in installments. Later, he paid Rs 1.50 lakh more for the plot. However, he came to know that the person to whom he gave money does not have the legal authority to sell the plot. Hence, he asked him to return Rs 2.50 lakh. However, the agent started neglecting him. The complainant then lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station. API Ghunavat mediated in the matter and solved it amicably. The agent agreed to give a cheque to return the complainant’s money. After the matter was resolved, Ghunawat demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. However, the complainant was not willing to give him money and hence he lodged a complaint with ACB.

Accordingly, under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, additional SP Vishal Khambe, deputy SP Maruti Pandit, a police team including Reshma Saudagar, Ravindra Kale, Shirish Wagh, Digambar Pathak, Changdeo Bagal and others on Saturday afternoon laid a trap around Waluj MIDC police station. The police team arrested Ghunawat while accepting Rs 10,000 of Rs 20,000 at the police station.

The process of registering a case was going on at Waluj MIDc police station till late at night.