Waluj murder mystery solved

Aurangabad

A 21-year-old youth, Ajay Vyankatrao Nilvarna alias Deshmukh (Mangrul - Papat, Manvat, Parbhani, presently living at Ranjangaon) was found murdered in the premised of a closed factory in Waluj MIDC area on Sunday morning. He was brutally murdered, beheaded, and half-burnt in a ditch. The police traced the identity of the victim and solved the murder case. His two friends in an inebriated condition murdered Ajay. The police arrested both murderers from Kalyan in the Thane district. The arrested have been identified as Nikhil Bhausaheb Garad (19, Jalgaon, Paithan, presently living in Ranjangaon) and Pratik Satyawan Shinde (21, Hivare, Korgaon, Satara, presently living in Ranjangaon).

Briefing a press conference, DCP Deepak Girhe said, a body of a youth was found in Patheja Forgings, a closed company in the Waluj MIDC area on Sunday. Two friends in an inebriated condition murdered Ajay on January 14. He was brutally murdered and beheaded. The police established five teams to investigate the case. The photos of the victim were circulated on social media and Waluj industrial area to trace his identity. It was found that the victim was Ajay Deshmukh from the Ranjangaon area. He was missing for the past few days. As he was habitual of living away from home for several days, his family members did not care about him. The police found Ajay’s parents in Ranjangaon and they identified him. It was found that Ajay was a habitual drunkard and consumed other narcotic drugs. It was also found that his two friends Nikhil and Pratik were missing. Hence, the police got more suspicious of them.

Nikhil and Pratik after killing Ajay fled to Mumbai on his motorcycle via Ahmednagar. A police team went to Kalyan in Thane district and arrested both of them on Thursday at midnight.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they beheaded Ajay with a sharp stone. As they were drinking liquor on Saturday night, Ajay abused Nikhil and Pratik. They were angry with him they beheaded him with a sharp stone in Patheja Forgings. Later, they tried to burn the body and the head in a ditch.

It was a very difficult task for the police to trace the murderers as they were not using mobile phones. Still, the police traced and nabbed them from Kalyan.

The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Ashok Thorat, Waluj MIDC police station PI Sandeep Gurme, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Waluj police station PI Sachin Ingole, second PI Ganesh Tathe, API M R Ghunawat, Gautam Wavale, PSI Sandeep Shinde, Rahul Nirwal, Chetan Ogale, Sachin Pagote, Rajendra Bangar, Ashok Ingole and others.