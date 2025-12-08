Waluj police seize 200 kg beef, arrest two men

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj police seized 200 kg of beef and a black-and-yellow auto-rickshaw on Monday morning, arresting two men transporting the meat illegally.

Police acted on a tip-off received by police inspector Vandana Mule. He, along with police naik Sachin Rajput and constable Katare, laid a trap on Lanzi Road and intercepted the auto-rickshaw (MH-20-EF-7447) carrying the meat. Officers found a large quantity of beef hidden in the vehicle’s rear compartment. Police arrested the driver, Sahebkhan Pathan (32, Harsul), and his companion, Aslam Khan Pathan (35, Padegaon). During questioning, both admitted that Mujju Qureshi (Shendurwada) had slaughtered the cattle and sent the meat to the city for sale. None of the three had a transport licence. Veterinary officials examined the meat and confirmed it was beef. Police have registered a case against all three and are continuing their investigation.