Waluj Police Station among 5 best police stations of State

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Police Station of the city was found a place among the best five police stations in the State.

The police station bagged the award for the consecutive second time. Its police officers and constables are being felicitated. The union Home Ministry decided to select the 10 best police stations on the national level to improve law and order and crime prevention convictions.

The State Government also selects the best five police stations in the state since 2020 for efficiency, prevention of crime and probing cases with the deadline and maintaining law and order. The evaluation of each police station was done in 2021. A state-level committee was set up to select the best police stations.

Honour for 2nd time

The State level committee selected five police stations from zones, ranges and commissionrate areas. Additional director general of police Sanjay Saxena declared the names of five police stations and they are from Kolhapur (Shivajinagar), Deglur from Nanded, Waluj from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Arjuni Morgaon from Gondia and Rabodi from Thane.

The then Police Inspector Sandeep Gurme, PI Sachin Ingole and other staff members of Waluj Police Station took efforts for the award. PI Geeta Bagwade gave the credit of the honour to PIs Sandeep Gurme and Sachin Ingole and other staff members of Waluj Police Station.