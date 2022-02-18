Waluj police station declared best station

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

Waluj police station was declared the best police station in the state. On Friday, the then PI Sandeep Gurme was felicitated by the director general of police Sanjay Pande. The award consisted of Rs 50,000 cash, certificate and a memento.

PI Gurme had taken over the charge of Waluj police station three years ago and tried to maintain law and order by curbing the rising crime rate. He focused his attention on convictions, proper investigation of the crime, also carried out various social activities during the corona period. The union Home Ministry had decided to hold a national competition to select the best police station in the country. In this competition, Waluj police station from Maharashtra has got the first number. DGP Pandey felicitated Gurme in Mumbai. Additional DGP Rajendra Singh, joint DGP Sanjeev Kumar, Special Inspector General of Police Suhas Warke and others were present on the occasion.