Waqf Board to launch survey to detect encroachments on its land

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Many citizens have constructed properties by encroaching on land belonging to the Waqf Board. To identify these unauthorised properties, the board has appointed a special team, which will soon conduct a survey in the city. The team will inspect rental agreements, unauthorised constructions, and other related aspects, stated the statement issued by the board. Waqf Board Chairman Sameer Qazi has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the team.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation has been demolishing unauthorised properties that obstruct city roads. So far, around 5,000 properties have been demolished. During this process, it was observed that some of these structures were built on Waqf land. However, the concerned property holders did not obtain any No Objection Certificate (NOC) or rental agreements from the Waqf Board.

To identify the number of unauthorised constructions on Waqf land and determine which tenants are occupying them, Chairman Qazi decided to form a survey team. The team includes Muzammil Khan, Sahil Pathan, and two other staff members. Special Superintendent Khusro Khan has been assigned the responsibility of overseeing the team’s activities.

The team will verify whether proper rental agreements exist as per Waqf Rules 2014. If any unauthorised constructions are found on Waqf land, the concerned individuals are urged to directly enter into a rental agreement with the Board and obtain an NOC.