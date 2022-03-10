Ward formation for 24 ZP to be prepared anew

Aurangabad, March 10:

With the state government taking over the right of ward formation for the local body elections, the primary ward formations prepared by the election department of 24 Zilla Parishads (ZP) in the state including Aurangabad will also be canceled. As a result, new wards of ZP and Panchayat Samiti will have to be formed in the near future.

The term of 24 ZPs in the state including Aurangabad is coming to an end in March. Against this backdrop, the State Election Commission (SEC) had sent letters to 24 district collectors, including 8 districts in Marathwada, instructing them to prepare a primary ward formation draft for ZP and Panchayat Samiti and submit a report. Accordingly, the election department under Aurangabad district collector office on February 12 submitted a draft for 24 ZPs in the district to the SEC. The process of publishing the draft and registering objections was to be carried out by the election department. Aspirants from all political parties in the district were waiting for the draft. Meanwhile, the apex court rejected petitions opposing the cancellation of OBC reservation in local bodies.

All political parties took a stand that elections should not be held without OBC reservation. Against this backdrop, the state government passed a law taking over the rights of Panchayat Samiti, ZP and municipal councils for the ward formation of local bodies. New wards can now be formed by order of the state government. But as per sources, the new law must first get approved by the governor. This proposal can be sent to the election department by the State government only after the signature of the Governor. Only after this will the powers of the election department come to an end.