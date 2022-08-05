Ward formation process for ZP to be implemented again

Draws for the reservation in ZP and Panchayat Samiti scrapped

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The draws for the reservation taken by the administration on July 28 for 62 wards for Zilla Parishad (ZP) and 124 groups in Panchayat Samiti have been cancelled. The next ward formation and reservation will be made as per the elections held in local self-governing bodies in 2017. It is not yet clear how many months this whole process will take.

The draws for the category-wise reservation were picked recently for ZP and PS. There are 70 wards for ZP, out of which 39 wards were reserved for open category including 19 wards reserved for women. Eighteen wards were reserved for other backward classes from which 9 wards were reserved for women. Nine wards were reserved for scheduled castes that had 5 wards reserved for women, 2 out of 4 wards of scheduled tribes were reserved for women. All these processes have been changed now and the administration will have to do everything afresh. The Election Commission had announced a lottery programme for social reservations other than OBC reservation. The draws were picked according to the verdict given by the Supreme Court based on the report of the Banthia Commission considering OBC reservation.

Process to be done again

The wards and groups have to be formed again. It will be followed as per the orders given by the government. The months of May, June and July were used for the formation of old wards and groups. All the procedures done till July 28 have to be cancelled, said Prabhodaya Mule, deputy collector, general administration.