Wards of 13 sanitary workers secure white-collared jobs in CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As many as 13 highly qualified wards of sanitary workers secured white-collared jobs (of Class III), regularly, in the municipal corporation during the last six months.

There are more than 2800 sanitary workers. It may be noted that as per the Laad-Page Committee recommendations, the wards of the sanitary workers are awarded permanent jobs, on compassionate grounds, after their retirements. The wards adopted by sanitary workers are also eligible for the jobs. Over time, the wards of these sanitary workers have done higher education. Hence to get jobs to their wards, the sanitary workers are applying for voluntary retirements. Their wards are offered Class III grade jobs like Clerk, Sanitary Inspector, etc.

13 in Class III jobs

In the last six months, 43 workers applied for voluntary retirement. Of these, 13 wards have got Class III jobs as they were highly qualified, while 30 have been absorbed in Class IV jobs.

Meanwhile, 115 sanitary workers retired on completion of their due retirement age in the last six months. Of this, the majority of the wards of these workers opted to continue their parents' jobs.

Opportunity for advancement

CSMC deputy commissioner Rahul Suryawanshi said, “Even if the children of sanitation workers are appointed in Class-III positions within the municipal corporation, they have the potential to advance to higher ranks in the future. They can achieve Class-I positions by the time they retire.”