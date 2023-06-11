Warkari dies of cardiac arrest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A devotee of Sant Sakharam Maharaj Devasthan who was on his way to Pandharpur from Amalner died of heart attack near Nagapur (Kannad) on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Keshavrao Kulkarni (63, Pune).

This Dindi was at halt at Belkheda village near Nagad on Saturday. Warkari Suresh Kulkarni suddenly suffered a heart attack while on his way to Nagapur on Sunday morning on the old route of Fort Antur. He was immediately brought to Nagapur in an unconscious state by other warkaris. From there he was admitted to a hospital in Kannad. However, doctors declared him dead.